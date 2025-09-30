Listen Live
News

McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Monopoly Game

After a decade, McDonald’s revives its Monopoly game in October with both peel-off pieces and app integration.

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald's Launches Its Largest-Ever Promotion
Source: Tim Boyle / Getty

Get ready, Ohio! McDonald’s is bringing back its famed Monopoly game next month. This time around, the promotion will blend physical peel-off stickers on select menu items and digital game pieces through the McDonald’s app.

More than 30 menu items qualify for sticker game pieces, from large fries to breakfast favorites. Players peel stickers, scan or enter codes, and collect property pieces to win instant food prizes or compete for grand rewards. Prizes include one million dollars in cash, one million American Airlines miles, a Jeep, or a vacation. The game also offers Bonus Play chances for additional rewards.

The original Monopoly promotion earned legendary status and later criticism after the McMillions scandal in the 1990s. A former security official manipulated high-value game pieces and defrauded McDonald’s of millions. That fraud later became the subject of an FBI investigation and an HBO documentary.

This time, McDonald’s promises stronger safeguards. Physical game pieces will have to be redeemed through the app. Hopefully this adjustment will provide for a safer an more fair experience!

Fans and skeptics both wonder whether trust can fully return. For Ohio customers, this means a familiar thrill with updated rules and maybe better odds of seeing the word “winner.”

12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires

OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students

25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio

SEE ALSO

McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Monopoly Game  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Trending
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Entertainment

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

32 Items
Style & Fashion

32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

News

McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Monopoly Game

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
64 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Style & Fashion

Cardi B, Tyla, Ayra Starr & Mariah The Scientist Served Looks At Global Citizen

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close