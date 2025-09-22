Charlie Kirk Memorial: Donald Trump Blasts Jimmy Kimmel ‘I Hate My Opponents’, Renews Bromance With Elon Musk

Source: Win McNamee/Araya Doheny/Getty Images / Getty

Charlie Kirk’s life was supposed to be celebrated by conservative sycophants yesterday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona but President Donald Trump turned the memorial into the type of spectacle that would make the WWE embarrassed.

An intro of fireworks? At what is essentially a public funeral? Ok…

During his time on the mic, Donald took the opportunity to lash out at Jimmy Kimmel. He didn’t say Kimmel’s name but made reference to a a “canceled late night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings.” Very classy.

Donald also ranted about autism and how effective his presidency has been…

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, also spoke saying that she has forgiven her late husband’s alleged killer and says she harbors not hatred for him or others. In fact, she called for her fellow righties to not engage in hatred.

Via Newsweek:

On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him,” Erika Kirk said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.” “The answer to hate is not hate,” she added. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

That sounds good but we already know that many of these alleged Christians hate “the other side”, Democrats and those on the left, who they accuse of being responsible for Kirk’s murder.

Donald, however, could not drum up that same level of “Christ-like” forgiveness…

Via The Hill:

“He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them,” Trump said. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry.”





Elon Musk was also in the building yesterday and was seen sitting next to his on-again-off-again “friend” Donald.

Don’t drink the juice. Regardless of how many bitter Twitter spats these two have had, they are both on the same side working toward the same goal

The post Charlie Kirk Memorial: Donald Trump Blasts Jimmy Kimmel ‘I Hate My Opponents’, Renews Bromance With Elon Musk appeared first on Bossip.

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Donald Trump Blasts Jimmy Kimmel ‘I Hate My Opponents’, Renews Bromance With Elon Musk was originally published on bossip.com