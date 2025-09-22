D4vd Cancels UK & US Tour Amid Celeste Rivas Death Investigation, Video Of Singer With 15-Year-Old Resurfaces: ‘Can We Delete?’

The investigation into the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, has taken another turn. Amidst the ongoing probe, a message from D4vd’s Discord server has surfaced, and the singer’s tour dates have been axed, adding more layers to an already complex and devastating story.

As previously reported, the horrific details of the case emerged after the discovery of Celeste’s decomposed remains in the trunk of a Tesla, which had been sitting in a tow yard in Los Angeles for five days. The discovery, which came on September 8th, law enforcement made the discovery after workers at the tow yard detected a foul odor coming from the vehicle. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has since listed Rivas’ cause of death as “deferred,” meaning an official cause remains undetermined.

In the wake of the gruesome discovery, a resurfaced Twitch stream from January 2024 has added a haunting new element to the case. TMZ reports the video features D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and a young woman believed to be Celeste, sitting together. In the clip, Burke reportedly asked moderators if the videos could be deleted, a request that has been deemed “chilling” by many who have seen the video. The resurfaced clip is the latest haunting connection that has emerged between the “Romantic Homicide” singer and the missing teenager.

D4vd’s UK & US Tour Canceled As Death Investigation Continues

The fallout from the investigation has led to a message from an administrator on the D4vd Discord server and Twitch channel. The admin claimed that the moderators were unaware of Celeste’s true age or that she was a missing person, stating that based on what was shared in D4vd’s Twitch streams and from Celeste’s role in the server, they believed Celeste to be “around 18 or 19 years old.” The admin’s statement also asserted that the moderators had “minimal contact with David or his management.” However, a representative for Twitch has since clarified that the moderator is not employed by them and the statement was not made on their behalf.

In response to the mounting public pressure, D4vd’s team has taken swift action, axing his European and UK tour dates, which were scheduled to run from October 1 to November 4. According to TMZ, the tour dates are still posted on his official website, but the pages linked to purchase tickets reveal that the events have been canceled. The venue for his Amsterdam show even released a statement, saying, “The d4vd concert at Paradiso is canceled due to unknown circumstances. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”

Interscope Announces No Longer Working With D4vd As More Details Emerge About Celeste Rivas Connection

These cancellations follow the news that D4vd’s U.S. tour dates were also canceled and that his music label, Interscope, has “stopped its collaboration” with Burke while the probe remains ongoing. The deluxe version of his “Withered” album has also been shelved, and all promotional activities for the artist have been paused.

The tragic links between D4vd and Celeste were first highlighted after the body was identified. As BOSSIP previously reported, the body of Celeste Rivas was found with a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters “Shhh…,” the same tattoo the 20-year-old singer—full name David Anthony Burke—has on his right index finger. Rivas’ family told The U.S. Sun that the teen had “struck up a relationship with the singer” that they described as “worrying.” These details, along with the leaked unreleased song with lyrics boasting about a woman named Celeste, have created an air of mystery and suspicion.

“The girl with my name tattooed on her chest. Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes. I hear her voice each time I take a breath. I’m obsessed,” the lyrics read. ““But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress. Missing you so much makes me depressed. But I digress, because.”

As the police investigation continues, authorities have confirmed that they searched a home in Hollywood Hills that Burke had once rented, specifically looking for “blood evidence or blood or tissue” in any nearby drains. Though Burke is said to be cooperating, he has not been arrested or charged, and he has yet to make a public statement.

