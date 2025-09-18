Listen Live
News

Sidney "Omen" Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49

Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49

Sidney "Omen" Brown produced works for Beyoncé, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Usher, was found dead in his

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sidney "Omen" Brown

Sidney “Omen” Brown, a producer who worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and more, has died, according to reports. Sidney “Omen” Brown was found inside his apartment in New York, and his passing was confirmed by his mother.

TMZ reports that Omen, who also worked with Ludacris, Action Bronson, Usher, Redman, and Vado, was found inside his apartment by a relative after he didn’t show up for a work shift. The Harlem native reportedly was an employee of Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant, where he helmed a DJ event.

From Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant Instagram page:

We are beyond [broken heart emoji] Omen has been a major part of what made Ethyl’s beat from the very beginning!

Sidney “Omen” Brown was not only a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping, but he was also a Grammy Award Award-winning producer who worked with Beyonce, Lil’ Wayne and please take a minute to listen to the song attached “Tell It Like It Is” which Omen helped write and produce for Ludacris!

Brown was 49.

Photo: @producedbyomen/Instagram

SEE ALSO

Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Lifestyle

Solo Travel, Black Girl Joy, And Tracee Ellis Ross

Pop Culture

‘Black In White’ Portrait Series: Birgundi Baker’s Multi-Disciplinary Artistry Set The Stage For Her On-Screen Grace

Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
62 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close