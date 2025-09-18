Trump Attacks Free Speech, As Pam Bondi Targets Journalists For ‘Hate Speech’

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

MAGA has long fancied itself as the defender of freedom of expression, but the rhetoric coming out of the Trump administration this week paints a far different picture.

What began as Donald Trump attempting to weaponize the First Amendment quickly escalated into threats against reporters after Attorney General Pam Bondi shared her intention to criminalize negative truths being shared about the administration under what she has labeled “hate speech.”

The controversy began on Monday when Trump told reporters that he is “not so sure” about Americans’ First Amendment rights, providing a green light for Bondi, who suggested bringing racketeering charges against left-leaning groups for what she claimed was dangerous “hate speech” less than 24 hours later.

While speaking on Katie Miller’s podcast, Bondi argued that free speech has limits, before floating the idea of arrests as a way to demonstrate tougher enforcement.

“There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society,” Bondi said. “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

The flaw in Bondi’s logic is simple: hate speech is not a legally defined category under U.S. law and is covered under the First Amendment. While narrow exceptions exist for incitement to violence, true threats, obscenity, and fraud, freedom of speech is protected, even if it’s offensive, leaving many legal experts viewing the remark as a direct challenge to the Constitution itself.

On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters, Trump was asked to clarify Bondi’s position by ABC reporter Jonathan Karl. Instead of defending free speech, the disgraced President chose to escalate matters further by attacking Karl personally.

“[I] should probably go after people like you, because you treat me so unfairly,” Trump replied. “You have a lot of hate in your heart. Maybe they’ll come after ABC, maybe they’ll come after you.”

Trump then doubled down on his grievances with the network, bragging about the 2024 settlement between him and ABC, in which the company agreed to donate $15 million to the future Trump library, plus $1 million in legal fees, for what he described as “a form of hate speech”, when the settlement was agreed upon after anchor George Stephanopoulos incorrectly said Trump was found civilly liable for the “rape” of writer E. Jean Carroll when he was actually found liable for “sexual abuse,” a lesser offense.

The exchange underscores how Trump’s longstanding hostility toward the media is shaping his view on free speech. Instead of reinforcing constitutional protections, the president suggested weaponizing the Justice Department against journalists, an act the First Amendment directly calls illegal. The president’s attack on free speech came one day after he announced a $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times, further fueling concerns that his administration seeks to intimidate and silence critics through the courts.

The implications are far-reaching, but if the federal government is legally able to adopt Bondi’s approach, any speech the government deems as “hate speech” could become subject to criminal prosecution—an outcome that directly violates the First Amendment precedent. The same officials who rallied against “cancel culture” over the racist and vile Trayvoning and “Dindu Nuffin” trends would, in effect, be the ones deciding what Americans can and cannot say.

The fact that we are even discussing the Bill of Rights in the Constitution serves as a reminder of how fragile free expression and actual freedom become when political leaders view criticism as a threat to their power. Trump’s willingness to threaten reporters publicly from the White House, coupled with Bondi’s suggestion of arrests, represents not just a war on the media but a fundamental attack on the rights of the American people.

At its core, this is not about protecting the public from harm; it is about silencing dissent, and that should alarm anyone who values democracy.

The irony is clear: the self-proclaimed party of free speech is now seeking to censure the American people—all because Donald Trump does not like it when negative things are said about him, even when those statements are rooted in truth.

