D4vd Cancels Concert After Body Discovered in His Tesla

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has identified the body found in a car registered to rising music star D4vd as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The grim discovery has shaken both fans and the local community, as authorities continue investigating how the teen’s remains ended up in the vehicle.

On Sept. 8, police were called to a Hollywood tow yard after staff reported a foul odor coming from a Tesla that had been sitting there for two days. When investigators opened the front trunk, they found a bag containing human remains in an advanced state of decomposition. The car was traced back to 20-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, better known as D4vd, whose hits “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide” have made him one of Spotify’s most-streamed young artists.

The body was later confirmed as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teen reported missing from Lake Elsinore in March 2024. According to authorities, she was 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighed just over 70 pounds, and had wavy black hair. She was wearing black leggings, a tube top, stud earrings, and a yellow bracelet. One identifying detail was a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” — the same tattoo D4vd himself has, according to photos.

Celeste’s mother told TMZ that she recognized her daughter from the physical description released by investigators. The cause of death is still “deferred,” meaning the medical examiner has not yet determined how she died. Police sources told ABC News that based on the state of decomposition, she had likely been dead for some time before her body was found.

The case has raised troubling questions. It is not clear how long the car had been abandoned on the street before it was towed, or whether D4vd had any direct knowledge of what was inside. Investigators have said they intend to speak with him and anyone else linked to the vehicle to piece together the timeline of events.

D4vd, who built his career on TikTok before breaking into the mainstream with his emotional indie-R&B sound, has not commented publicly on the case. His social media pages have limited comments, and his team has not responded to requests for statements. He is currently on tour, with a show scheduled in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, though fans are already questioning whether it will go forward.

Celeste’s death has left her family and community devastated, as they had spent more than a year hoping she would return home safely. For now, police are working to determine how a missing girl’s life ended so tragically — and how her body ended up in a car tied to one of music’s fastest-rising stars.

