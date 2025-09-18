Listen Live
Lifestyle

What Do Kids Mean When They Say 67?

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Excited student friends having fun using mobile phone in the school
Source: FG Trade / Getty

Philadelphia is such a hot spot for culture. From fashion and food, to sizzling slang, Philly — aka, the ‘biddy’ — is one of the nations leaders in the way of life.

RELATED: Philly Dictionary: 30 Words You Need to Know in Philly

You may have heard the term “Six seven” followed by laughter or a double hand gesture you would use to tell someone that you’re weighing two options.

Seeing it written out on social media as “67,” implying a pronunciation of “sixty-seven,” but it’s actually being said as “six seven”; but the term flooded TikTok — the app currently shows 1.1 million related videos — and made its way into everyday text-speak and slang.

Despite its prevalence, many people don’t actually know what it means.

What Does 6-7 Mean?

The term “6 7” is just a reference to a social media meme that derived from a song made by Philadelphia artist Skrilla.

The numbers paired together virally in a sing-songy tone dates back to December 2024, when hip hop artist Skrilla released a song called “Doot Doot.” In the song, he raps, “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip).”

One TikTok user made an explainer video essentially saying that the phrase has so little meaning that it can be used in any instance, whatever make sense to the user.

“This meme goes viral,” Mr. Lindsay said. “Everybody is making edits, everybody is saying ‘six seven,’ all of these content creators are starting to put ‘six seven’ into all of their things.”

He explained that the meme eventually transcended social media, and basketball players across leagues started saying it during press conferences and during on-court interviews.

Who started the 6-7 Trend?

Taylen “TK” Kinney is a point guard in the Overtime Elite league who was known for overusing the lyric-turned-slang in interviews. More recently, fans thought he marked the end of the trend when he answered a question with “five” instead of the expected two-number combination.

This is just one of the many national trends that originated in Philadelphia.

MORE CULTURE READS:

RELATED: Philly Dictionary: 30 Words You Need to Know in Philly

RELATED: What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

RELATED: 10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know

SEE ALSO

What Do Kids Mean When They Say 67?  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Lifestyle

Solo Travel, Black Girl Joy, And Tracee Ellis Ross

Pop Culture

‘Black In White’ Portrait Series: Birgundi Baker’s Multi-Disciplinary Artistry Set The Stage For Her On-Screen Grace

Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
62 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close