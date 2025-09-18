Listen Live
Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Authorities urge those who use trails to remain aware of their surroundings

Published on September 18, 2025

A body was recovered Tuesday from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street, marking the third discovery in a Houston waterway this week. The recent string of incidents has raised concerns among residents and city officials, as questions grow about safety and oversight along the bayous.

So far in 2025, at least 12 bodies have been found in local bayous, with causes ranging from accidental drownings and criminal activity to weather-related incidents like flooding. Each case is being investigated individually, but the frequency of these discoveries has drawn increased public attention.

Officials acknowledge the challenges of patrolling Houston’s vast and winding bayou system, which spans hundreds of miles. They are urging residents to remain vigilant near waterways and to report any suspicious activity immediately to authorities.

