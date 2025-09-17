Keke Palmer Brings the Heat On A Spicy Bonus Episode of Hot Ones–Featuring A Surprise Sean Evans Smooch!

Keke Palmer is back on Hot Ones for a special bonus episode!

The award-winning actress, singer, and producer made her fiery return to Hot Ones in a sizzling bonus episode that dropped just in time for the launch of the limited-edition Popeyes x Hot Ones menu. This special episode sees Keke go toe-to-toe with the infamous Hot Ones wing gauntlet for a second time, but for this round, there’s a delicious twist: taste-testing the collab menu that’s burning up the fast food world.

Still, this episode is more than just spicy grub, It’s classic Keke with a candid, hilarious conversation (and some serious flirtation with host Sean Evans, who previously admitted to having a crush on Palmer).

As she makes her way through sauced-up Popeyes favorites, Palmer dives into everything from perfectionism to podcasting pet peeves, ending in a now-viral smooch with Sean.

“You gotta lock lips with Sean when you’ve been through the gauntlet,” she joked. “That’s trauma bonding!”

Keke went on to reflect on the visual art for her upcoming album Just Keke, revealing how growing up in the spotlight shaped her self-image.

“I’ve always been seen as a product,” she says, “especially as a kid when you’re trying to know who you are… So I think it’s really a metaphor. At the end of the day… I’m just a girl, I’m just a mom, I’m just Keke, I’m just somebody who’s trying to figure it out.”

As the host of her own hit podcast, Keke isn’t shy about what grinds her gears: “When people aren’t happy to be there… you could’ve said no! “Keke Palmer’s got great snacks! You come on the show, you leave with a bag.”

In one of the episode’s most heartwarming moments, Keke opens up about receiving a compliment from none other than comedy legend Eddie Murphy.

“I was out of my mind,” she gushes. “The Eddie Murphy said I reminded him of him… I think about it every morning. Eddie Murphy is iconic. I love ya, Eddie.”

When asked what reality competition show she could dominate, Keke didn’t hesitate: American Idol.

“I would’ve been up there with my girl Fantasia,” she says, “Not her season though — she would’ve beat me. But I woulda been in there!”

In celebration of the episode, the limited-edition Popeyes x Hot Ones menu is now available at participating Popeyes locations and on the Popeyes app and website starting September 15. The menu includes spicy takes on classic items — and if Keke’s reactions are anything to go by, it’s not for the faint of tongue.

