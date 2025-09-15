Headturning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards
The red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards brought old Hollywood elegance and grace with some of the biggest celebritites stepping out in styles that paid homage to the golden age of cinema, bringing a timeless sophistication to the evening. The overwhelming trend was a return to classic silhouettes, proving that true style never fades.
This year, the men embraced traditional formalwear, but with a contemporary edge. We saw an array of impeccably tailored tuxedos featuring modern details like unique lapels and subtle patterns. The women, meanwhile, dazzled in classic gowns that showcased their individual style. Flowing trains, structured bodices, and elegant draping were common themes. A powerful and simple color palette dominated the night, with many celebrities choosing to make their statements in bold black, radiant red, or crisp white.
Several stars delivered truly unforgettable fashion moments. Jenna Ortega turned heads in Givenchy. Her look featured a striking halter top crafted entirely from gemstones, paired with a sleek black skirt with a dramatic high slit. Colman Domingo continued his reign as a red carpet icon in a Valentino ensemble. He paired rich brown trousers with an embellished baby blue blazer and a matching scarf, creating a look that was both daring and dapper.
Sydney Sweeney channeled pure Hollywood romance in a vibrant red Oscar De La Renta sweetheart gown. The dress, complete with a sweeping train and a matching stole, was the epitome of red-carpet drama. And the legendary Angela Bassett glowed in a fully beaded metallic strapless gown by Yara Shoemaker. The intricate detailing and flawless fit highlighted her incredible presence and poise.
From start to finish, the fashion celebrated the power of classic, refined style. Explore more of the night’s most talked-about celebrity fashions below.
- Sheryl Lee Ralphy in custom Diane Von Furstenberg
2. Selena Gomez in Louis vuitton
3. Tyler James Will in Prada
4. Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive
5. janelle james in Cucculelli shaheen
6. Rashida Jones in Christian Dior
7. Pedro Pascal in Celine
8. Garcelle Beauvais in Valdrin Sahiti
9. Mariska Hargitay in Elie Saab
10. Uzo Aduba in Safiyaa
11. William Stanford Davis in Viggo
12. Parker Posey in Valentino
13. Catherine Zeta Jones in Yara Shoemaker
14. Sydney Sweeney in Oscar De la Renta
15. Seth Rogen in custom etro
16. Tramell Tillman in custom Dolce and Gabbana
17. Lainey Wilson
18. Colman Domingo in Valentino
19. Angela Bassett in Yara Shoemaker
20. Quinta Brunson in Louis Vuitton
21. Kathy Bates in Custom Vera Wang
22. Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs
23. Jenna Ortena in Givenchy
24. Chris Perfetti in Tanner Fletcher
25. Jennifer Coolidge in Christian Siriano
26. Jeannie mai in Prabal Gurung
27. Zuri Hall in Elio Abou Fayssal
