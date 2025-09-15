Listen Live
Morgan State University Mourns Former President Dr. Earl S. Richardson

Morgan State University Mourns the Passing of Former President Dr. Earl S. Richardson

Published on September 14, 2025

Five People Shot On Morgan State University Campus
Morgan State University is mourning the loss of Dr. Earl S. Richardson, the institution’s ninth inaugurated president and one of the most transformative leaders in its history. Dr. Richardson passed away after dedicating more than two decades of service to the University, leaving behind a legacy that will shape Morgan for generations to come.

Dr. Richardson served as president from 1984 to 2010, a tenure that ushered in what is often called Morgan’s Renaissance. During this 25-year period, the University experienced unprecedented growth, renewal, and national recognition. Under his leadership, Morgan rose to the status of a doctoral research institution, expanded academic programs, strengthened faculty excellence, and underwent a dramatic campus transformation with more than half a billion dollars invested in new and renovated facilities.

His vision also brought significant increases in enrollment, higher qualifications among incoming students, and a stronger foundation for alumni success. Known for his unwavering commitment to academic excellence, Dr. Richardson restored confidence in the University at a critical moment, instilling pride and optimism across the Morgan community.

“Much of what we have achieved in recent years is possible because of the strong platform he left behind,” said current Morgan President David K. Wilson. “Dr. Richardson will forever be remembered as a towering figure in Morgan’s history—an exceptional leader whose life’s work profoundly shaped this institution and enriched the lives of countless students, faculty, alumni, and friends.”

Dr. Richardson’s leadership extended beyond the campus, as his work positioned Morgan as a vital force in higher education, research, and community development. His legacy reflects perseverance, innovation, and a steadfast belief in the transformative power of education.

The Morgan community extends heartfelt condolences to Dr. Richardson’s family and loved ones during this time of mourning. As the University reflects on his life and contributions, it also recommits itself to the ideals he championed and the mission he advanced with such devotion.

Because of Dr. Earl S. Richardson, Morgan State University stands stronger today—and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

