Sage Steele Wants NBA, WNBA And NFL To Give Charlie Kirk The George Floyd Treatment, Because…Of Course She Doess

Look, we all knew that the shocking assassination of right-wing Klan-fluencer Charlie Kirk was going to bring the ridiculousness out of MAGA-friendly commentators immediately, but, seriously…

What the hell is wrong with Sage Steele?

Can somebody please explain to me why the off-white queen of pretending literally anyone cares that she’s biracial is out here shilling for Caucasian brownie points by stretching herself into a noose knot to make Kirk’s death about — *checks notes* — George Floyd?

“Dear pro sports leagues: Looking forward to seeing you release statements & send condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family after he was murdered for his political beliefs,” the sports analyst who parted ways with ESPN in 2023 tweeted. “You know – kinda like you did when career criminal George Floyd died.”

If I didn’t already know Sage Steele was a MAGA lapdog who invites wayward white men to pat her hair, I might wonder why she, as an accomplished Black woman, is throwing a cape on for Kirk, a community college dropout who claimed Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — four Black women whose educational and professional resumes you could make a dictionary-size book out of — “do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously,” so they “had to go steal a white person’s slot.”

But since Steele has already made it abundantly clear that her favorite sporting event is the 100-yard dash for a seat at the oppressor’s table, we’re really only left with one question:

Why is she bringing Black people into this?

Because that’s exactly what she’s doing here. She’s taking a situation in which a white man from a white conservative family is accused of killing another white man at a predominantly white school in white-ass Utah, and somehow making it about George Floyd, Black criminality, and the Black athlete-dominated world of sports.

Steele specifically called out the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NHL, tagging each of them in her head-ass tweet, which means she expects at least three predominantly Black leagues to pay tribute to a white man who absolutely never had a positive thing to say about Black people.

Kirk, who notably thought he knew more than the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office about the cause of Floyd’s death, was contemptuous enough towards Black people, Muslims, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and women who prefer non-housewife-related jobs — all demographics which are well-represented in sports fandom and the makeup of professional athletes — that it would be understandable if these league’s didn’t feel it appropriate to make a big show out of paying him tribute, even as some pro-athletes already have.

What’s not understandable is why non-white professional bootlickers like Steele keep going out of their way to thumb their noses at racial justice, even when it has nothing to do with the subject at hand.

Actually, that’s not all that hard to understand either.

Again, look who we’re talking about here…

