‘Christian’ Nationalist Pastor Urges White Parents To Keep Their Kids Away From Black People. Let’s Talk About It

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, and the MAGA world’s (fake) confusion about why so many people are far from sad about it, we really need to have a discussion about the dismissal of blatant bigotry and racist hate speech as a simple difference in opinion.

But I won’t talk about Kirk — he’s already gotten enough of my time and bandwidth over the years. Instead, let’s talk about one of his ilk: a far-right Christian nationalist pastor who proclaimed in a recent speech that white parents must teach their children to fear and steer clear of Black people.

Meet Joel Webbon, the senior pastor at Covenant Bible Church.

During a recent appearance on a “Christian” podcast (think KKK Christian, not MLK Christian), Webbon said this:

“If you’re a Christian white parent who loves the Lord and loves your children, you need to have the talk. The talk that we’re referencing is the talk that takes your children, according to their maturity, at the proper time, the appropriate time, and says, ‘There are certain parts of town that you cannot go. And there are certain people that you cannot be around.’ “If there’s someone who is Black in our church, and they’ve been in our church and we know them and they love the Lord Jesus Christ, great. We’re not talking about that person. But we’re talking about when you go into a crowd of people — if you go into a crowd of strangers — and they’re white strangers, there’s some danger. If they’re Black strangers, there is 30 times more danger. Them’s the facts.”

Actually, them’s are not facts. Them’s are white supremacist talking points that are as old as white supremacy itself.

The same crime databases that racist white people get their “Black-on-Black crime” statistics from, and the data that shows Black people commit crimes disproportionately (while completely ignoring or denying the systemic reasons for why that might be), show that violent crime has been on a downward spiral for decades, and they also show that the overwhelming majority of Black people do not commit violent crimes in an given year.

Yet, barely closeted white nationalists like Webbon and Kirk and President Donald Trump and your average Fox News host just can’t seem to STFU about Black people being inherently violent, which, subsequently, consistently leaves us vulnerable to the resentful, vindictive and violent whims of white supremacists. (See mass shooters Dylann Roof and Payton Gendron, the latter of whom was an expressed Great Replacement theorist, just like Kirk was, and likely everyone else I just mentioned.)

The fact is, when white people start rattling off their Black criminality statistics to deflect from the subject of systemic anti-Black racism, there is only a minuscule chance that they’re talking to a Black person who has contributed to those stats — and they have the unmitigated caucasity to be baffled as to why they’re being called racist.

Webbon is taking that narrative even further by urging his fellow whites to pass down their racism to their children, while essentially instructing white people to stay away from us, much like Dilbert creator Scott Adams did when he declared that Black people are a “hate group” in response to some Black people’s response to an obviously loaded question about whether “it’s OK to be white.”

“And it is actually a failure of your parental duty, white parents, please hear me, if you teach your children growing up, if you lied to them, and say, all people and all races of people in our country are the same. They are not,” Webbon continued. “You are actually depriving your child of factual, truthful information that could save their life.”

But we represent the “hate group,” huh?

