Far From Finished? Simon Guobadia Vows To Fight After Losing Prenup Appeal, Must Pay Porsha Williams $40K Monthly

Source: John Nacion/ Prince Williams / Wireimage

Simon Guobadia is vowing to continue to fight after losing an appeal and being ordered, again, to pay Porsha Williams $40,000 in monthly alimony following their June divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Georgia judge recently denied Simon’s appeal of the divorce settlement terms on Sept. 9. As a result, their prenup remains in effect for now, ensuring Porsha receives $40,000 in monthly alimony for about 14–15 months, along with full legal fees, a Rolls-Royce as a gift, and half of the equity in Simon’s $7 million Atlanta home, as previously reported.

Simon Guobadia intends to appeal the decision to the bitter end.

Simon, who revealed during an interview in June that he “absolutely” regretted marrying the housewife in 2022, isn’t letting the decision go lightly. The petroleum entrepreneur told PEOPLE that he intends to fight the ruling until he and his legal team have “exhausted all legal remedies.”

The 61-year-old businessman continued:

“I anticipate a resolution within approximately 12–24 months, depending on how far the opposition chooses to take the matter.”

The prenup controversy isn’t the only case that Simon has in motion against Porsha. In late January, the millionaire filed a defamation lawsuit against the reality TV star, alleging she spread “defamatory and misleading” statements about him on social media and during her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including claims that he suffered from erectile dysfunction, an updated version of the lawsuit claimed in July.

“I have a federal defamation case that has yet to be heard, and we are now preparing for the discovery phase at the pace set by the federal court,” Simon revealed about the status of the case to PEOPLE. “I am a very patient man — patience has served me well for over 40 years in both my personal and professional life — and I am confident that I will ultimately prevail,” he added. “Stay tuned.” Simon and Porsha traded insults over social media earlier this week.

As previously reported, it’s unclear if Porsha was specifically celebrating the denial of the appeal, but on Tuesday, the Real Housewives star took to Instagram with a message that read:

“It’s over!!!!” Williams shared on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement. “Thank Goodness. Grateful.”

She followed up with a video of her walking onto a private plane, set to “Free,” the 2004 hit by Destiny’s Child.

“Free …,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “Ms265” in a playful nod to a famous on-air blunder she made during an episode of the Bravo reality series.

While her ex, Simon, wasn’t directly mentioned, the businessman responded with his own InstaStory, hitting back at Porsha with a mocking comment:

“Here we go again with Ms. 265. Still has learned absolutely nothing. #ItsOverMyA**,” he wrote.

The two quickly exchanged jabs, with Porsha posting an American flag in her Instagram Story, taking a shot at Simon’s deportation in June.

Yikes!

Will this bitter divorce settlement drama between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia ever end?

The post Far From Finished? Simon Guobadia Vows To Fight After Losing Prenup Appeal, Must Pay Porsha Williams $40K Monthly appeared first on Bossip.

Far From Finished? Simon Guobadia Vows To Fight After Losing Prenup Appeal, Must Pay Porsha Williams $40K Monthly was originally published on bossip.com