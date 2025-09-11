Listen Live
Starz Announces 'Power: Origins' Co-Leads

Spencer Moore & Charlie Mann Take on The Roles of Young Ghost & Tommy In ‘Power: Origins’

This is the latest casting news following the announcement that MeKai Curits, who plays young Kanan Stark in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, will be reprising the role in Power: Origins.

Published on September 11, 2025

Starz has announced the co-leads for the latest spinoff in the Power Universe.

Spencer Moore (Creed III, Brilliant Minds) and Charlie Mann (The Watchers, Virdee) will take on the roles of the young Ghost and Tommy, the two roles made famous by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the forthcoming series, Power: Origins.

For those who miss the drug-dealing duo on their television screens, Power: Origins will tell the origin stories of Ghost and Tommy.

A description of the show from Starz reads:

“Power: Origins” will continue to explore the ‘Power’ universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men not just leveling up, but determined to become legends in the game.

This is the latest casting news following the announcement that MeKai Curits, who plays young Kanan Stark in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, will be reprising the role in Power: Origins.

Power: Origins is the fourth spinoff from the original Power show, and will follow Power Book II: Ghost, which aired its final episode in 2024, Power Book III: Raising Kanan just aired its fg fourth season and has finished filming its fifth and final season, and Power Book IV: Force third and final season is on the way on November 7.

Sascha Penn will be the showrunner and executive producer, and Power creator Courtney A. Kemp will co-write the pilot along with Penn.

Spencer Moore & Charlie Mann Take on The Roles of Young Ghost & Tommy In ‘Power: Origins’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

