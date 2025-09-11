Listen Live
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s 'The Rip'

Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s New Thriller ‘The Rip’

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Netflix's 'The Rip' First Look Images
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix just dropped the teaser trailer for its upcoming action thriller The Rip. Teyana Taylor has been collecting credits like infinity stones as she appears in the upcoming film alongside stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Read more and watch the teaser trailer inside.

Directed by Joe Carnahan (NarcCopshop), the film dives deep into the world of Miami cops who stumble across millions in cash during a raid. They quickly realize that money changes everything.

Damon and Affleck lead the story as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, two longtime partners whose loyalty is tested once trust begins to crumble. The chemistry between Damon and Affleck is undeniable. After all, these two have been real-life friends and collaborators for decades. But what happens when even brotherhood can’t survive greed? That’s the burning question at the center of The Rip.

According to Tudum, Carnahan calls the film an “extension” of classic cop dramas like Serpico and Heat, but with a modern edge and an emotional heartbeat. Inspired by the true stories of Miami police operations known as “rips,” the film doesn’t just ask whether cops can be trusted. Instead, it asks if they can even trust each other when millions are on the line.

While Damon and Affleck are the anchors, the supporting cast is stacked. Teyana joins the crew alongside Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, and Sasha Calle. Taylor, fresh off her acting glow-up in A Thousand and One, continues to prove she can move seamlessly between music, fashion, and film.

From the teaser alone, The Rip looks gritty, fast-paced, and layered with the kind of tension that makes you lean in. Miami’s lush backdrop only adds to the drama. A city that is as vibrant as it is dangerous.

Carnahan says the film is about more than action and shootouts. It’s about humanity.

“There are good people in the world,” he reminds viewers in the article. “They want to do good, they want to be kind, they want to be compassionate.”

Still, he warns audiences to keep their guard up: “At some point you’re going to get your heart broken, you just don’t know by whom.”

Is Teyana’s characters one of the good guys?

With Damon and Affleck back in front of the camera together and Taylor leveling up as Hollywood’s next multi-hyphenate star, The Rip is already shaping up to be Netflix’s first big thriller of 2026.

The Rip premieres January 16 on Netflix.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

SEE ALSO

Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s New Thriller ‘The Rip’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Trending
15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

News

MAGA Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Utah Shooting

News

Waffle House Offers 24-Hour Delivery Service, Here’s How to Order

US-POLITICS-HARRIS
9:24
Entertainment

Kamala Harris Says It Was “Reckless” to Let Biden Run for Re-Election

Entertainment

Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell & Griff Honored by Gospel Music Hall of Fame

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close