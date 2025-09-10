Tabitha Brown & Lil Rel Lead ‘Unexpected Christmas’ Movie Cast

Source: 3 Diamond Films / 3 Diamond Films

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot more entertaining with the release of Unexpected Christmas, a comedy-drama that promises to deliver love, laughter, and a healthy dose of family chaos. Hitting theaters nationwide on November 7, this highly anticipated film comes from 3 Diamonds Films and boasts an all-star cast led by actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery and Emmy-winning actress and social media sensation Tabitha Brown. Both Howery and Brown also serve as executive producers, adding their personal touch to this festive project.

The story centers around the Scott family’s Christmas reunion, which quickly spirals into a whirlwind of drama, secrets, and unexpected surprises. Momma Scott, played by the legendary Anna Maria Horsford, has big plans for a picture-perfect holiday, but her daughter Marissa (DomiNque Perry) throws a wrench into the festivities when she shows up fresh off a breakup with her boyfriend Richard (Lil Rel Howery). Things take a turn for the worse when Richard arrives at the party with Marissa’s estranged stepsister Kerry (Reagan Gomez) on his arm. As tensions rise, Marissa invites a surprise guest of her own, and Kerry’s scheming threatens to unravel the entire celebration.

The ensemble cast also features standout performances from Terrence Terrell, Trell Woodberry, Ricco Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Cecelia Friday, and Howie Bell, ensuring plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.

“This movie and this cast is so special and will be the holiday movie everyone will be talking about,” said Lil Rel Howery. Tabitha Brown echoed the sentiment, calling the film “relatable, hilarious, and a gift for all families this holiday season.”

Directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez and written by Cassandra Mann, Unexpected Christmas is a labor of love from a Black-owned production team that celebrates the artistry and voices of its creators. Produced by Trell Woodberry, Phil Thornton, and Perrí Camper, the film is distributed by 3 Diamonds Films and Eammon Films.

Mark your calendars for November 7 and prepare for a holiday movie that’s equal parts heartwarming and hilarious. For more information, visit www.unexpectedchristmasfilm.com

