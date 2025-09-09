Listen Live
Hooking Up? Top 10 Cities For Living Single And Black

As cuffing season approaches, it's never been a better time to be Black & single. Luckily, the BLK app says these 10 cities have an advantage.

Published on September 9, 2025

Elegantly Dressed Couple Walking in Manhattan at Dusk
Ok, so you’re Black, single and cuffing season is vastly approaching: what’s on the agenda?!

Luckily now’s the perfect time to be on your Living Single flow, especially after a new report by our friends over at the BLK app confirmed that 10 major cities have quite the advantage when it comes to dating satisfaction, partner availability, cultural alignment and a feeling of community overall.

Based on their track record of bringing Black singles together, we’ll go out on a limb and say BLK knows what they’re taking about.

RELATED: What’s The ‘Tea’? This App Has Men Shook On Social Media

BLK surveyed thousands of its users across the U.S. by asking the aforementioned questions about dating satisfaction and availability when it comes to mingling. Those who participated really went up for their respective cities, with Houston, Texas taking the top spot. According to BLK, “Houston’s robust Black population, endless brunch spots, and entrepreneurial spirit create a thriving scene for singles,” with attractions for food and entertainment playing a big part in the top five roundup.

From the beauty of Hyde Park to Bronzeville in Chicago, fun by the borough that comes with living in NYC and the Southern charm you always get in Atlanta, there’s definitely an argument that could be made for why singles are thriving in those particular areas. In comparison, Cincinnati reported “low energy,” Wichita called out the lack of Black people altogether, both Columbus and San Diego felt community could be greater, Phoenix is simply hot for all the wrong reasons and our people by way of Indianapolis are just finding it hard to make organic connections.

Take a look below to see if your city falls on the list of top 10 cites to be Black and single in according to the BLK app, including a few date night ideas as you scroll from content creators in those respective areas:

10. Dallas, Texas (7.07)


9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7.15)


8. Detroit, Michigan (7.19)


7. Atlanta, Georgia (7.25)


6. Baltimore, Maryland (7.30)


5. Washington, D.C. (7.38)


4. Charlotte, North Carolina (7.39)


3. New York, New York (7.60)


2. Chicago, Illinois (7.78)


1. Houston, Texas (8.24)

