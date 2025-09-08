Listen Live
Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic.

Paris Jackson says the Michael biopic is misleading and criticizes its portrayal of her father’s legacy and Hollywood storytelling.

Published on September 7, 2025

Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic for Misrepresentation

Paris Jackson strongly opposes the upcoming biopic Michael, which aims to depict the life and legacy of her father, pop icon Michael Jackson. Although the Jackson estate supports the film and Antoine Fuqua directs it, Paris made it clear she had no involvement and does not endorse its portrayal of her father.

After reading an early version of the script, Paris flagged several elements she found misleading or inaccurate. She offered feedback but ultimately chose to walk away when producers failed to address her concerns. Her decision reflects frustration with Hollywood’s tendency to reshape real stories for commercial appeal.

The situation intensified when actor Colman Domingo, cast as Joe Jackson, claimed Paris and her brother Prince supported the production. Paris clarified she had only met Domingo briefly and played no role in shaping the film, directly contradicting his statements.

Beyond her personal stance, Paris criticized biopics in general, describing many as overly polished and disconnected from reality. She expressed concern that Michael caters to fans who prefer a simplified version of her father’s complex life instead of an honest depiction.

Set for release in April 2026 and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael, the film has already generated buzz. However, Paris’s outspoken criticism challenges the narrative’s accuracy and integrity. Her comments urge audiences to think critically about how filmmakers portray real people and the ethical responsibility that comes with it.

As anticipation builds, Paris’s perspective adds depth to the conversation surrounding Michael. Her stance encourages viewers to consider whose voices shape the story—and whose are excluded.

Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic.  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

