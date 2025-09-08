Listen Live
Celebrity

Cardi B Accepts 2025 Billboard Impact Of The Year Award: ‘I Always Dreamed About This Career’

Published on September 7, 2025

Cardi B is living the life she always dreamed about.

The rapper accepted the 2025 Billboard Impact of the Year award at the R&B / Hip-Hop Power Players Event in Brooklyn on Thursday, September 4. During her acceptance speech, the former Love & Hip Hop star touched on her love for the genre and her desire to build a lasting legacy.

“Hip-Hop is a feeling,” she began, per Billboard. “When I was growing up, I didn’t want to be the Shakiras, the J-Los, and the R&B artists; I wanted to be like Trina and Lil Kim. I wanted to be like them.”

She went on to speak on the desire to fulfill her passions for hip-hop as a child growing up, scared that reality would end up shattering her dreams and aspirations.

“I’m just so happy that I’m a part of something that I love. I always dreamed about this career — I just felt like with the environment that I was in, dreaming was dreaming. Reality crushes your dreams. So I’m happy that my career is the career that I always dreamed of,” she continued. “I want to be spoken about forever. We talk about all these hip-hop artists who came out 20 years ago and 30 years ago, and I want to be a part of that. I don’t want to be a moment. I want to be a legacy so I can die in peace one day and my kids can be like, ‘That’s my mama.’”

On the subject of her children, Cardi–who is a mother to daughters Blossom, 11 months, and Kulture Kiari, 7, and son Wave Set, 4, with ex Offset–also joked that she needs to “close her legs” because she has too many kids.

“I got so many kids, honey. I need to close my legs,” the rapper joked, according to PEOPLE. “Stitch em. For real.”

This comment is particularly interesting as it comes amid circulating pregnancy rumors, following Cardi’s many recent appearances with what fans think is a growing baby bump. She even threw a pen at a reporter outside of a Los Angeles courthouse for asking about Offset supposedly “bragging” about being the father.

If the rapper is pregnant with her fourth child, her desire to get stitched up would make a lot of sense.

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

