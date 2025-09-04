Listen Live
Entertainment

Justin Bieber Announces Surprise Sequel Album

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game
Source: Dave Sandford / Getty

Justin Bieber isn’t letting up this year.

Just two months after releasing his R&B-leaning album Swag, he’s already back with its follow-up, Swag II. The pop star took to Instagram & Twitter Thursday (September 4th) with posts of pink-hued billboards and projections popping up in different cities, each one stamped with: Swag II.

The rollout mirrors how Bieber handled Swag earlier this summer, when billboards appeared hours before the project suddenly arrived. That album, his seventh, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and delivered his biggest streaming week yet, fueled by hits like “Daisies” and “First Place.”

RELATED: Clipse, Justin Bieber, Tyla & Lil Yachty Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

While Swag leaned heavy into R&B, this new chapter is expected to shift more toward pop. But who knows really? Swag ended up delivering new flavors no one was expecting. And with the eligibility window for next year’s Grammys now closed, Swag II has a clean shot at 2027 nominations without Bieber having to compete against himself.

Though no tracklist or features have been revealed yet, Bieber’s been hinting at the follow-up with studio photos over the past few weeks.

Beliebers who once waited four years between albums are now getting two in less than two months.


SEE ALSO

Justin Bieber Announces Surprise Sequel Album  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Trending
13 Items
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Says We’ve Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong All Along

10 Items
Entertainment

Beyoncé Best Live Performances You Must Watch

Entertainment

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-EMPORIO ARMANI
Entertainment

Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away at 91

Entertainment

The League That Breaks Men: The NFL’s Injuries Just Keep Piling Up

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close