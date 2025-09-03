Leaked Jail Audio: Young Thug Allegedly Spent $50K On Fake Streams For Gunna’s Album

A newly leaked jail audio features Young Thug allegedly saying he once spent $50,000 on fake streams to boost Gunna’s album.

The ATL rapper’s album, “DS4EVER debut at No. 1 over The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” in 2022. The clip, which surfaced on Sunday (August 30), shows just how strained the relationship between Thug and Gunna has become.

In the recording, Thug talks about Gunna’s career and his demand for a $20 million label deal. Thug said he didn’t believe Gunna’s numbers justified that kind of money. *“You not doing numbers like that… the number one album you just had right now, I paid for you to have the number one album. You didn’t honestly earn a number one album over The Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that sh*t,” Thug said. He explained that he secretly bought streams to push “DS4EVER” ahead, never telling Gunna at the time.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Thugger also accused Wunna of charging young rappers, some as young as 16, thousands of dollars for a chance to work with him. “Why would you ever in your life take a dollar from my young boys?” Thug asked, calling it exploitation. He argued that he himself never took money from Gunna, but instead supported him financially and even boosted his career when necessary.

The audio makes it clear Thug feels the bond between him and Gunna was more like family than business, and that Gunna broke that trust. For Thug, it’s not just about money but about loyalty, respect, and the choices that define success in Hip-Hop.

This is just one of several jailhouse conversations with Thug that have leaked recently, including ones mentioning 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Quality Control. So far, Gunna and The Weeknd have not responded to the claims.

Leaked Jail Audio: Young Thug Allegedly Spent $50K On Fake Streams For Gunna’s Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com