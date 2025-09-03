Listen Live
Kendall Rae Johnson: America’s Youngest USDA-Certified Farmer

Meet Kendall Rae Johnson: America's Youngest USDA-Certified Farmer

Published on September 3, 2025

At just 10 years old, Kendall Rae Johnson is making history as the youngest USDA-certified farmer in the United States. Her journey is one of family legacy, early passion, and a drive to show other kids that they, too, can help grow the future.

Kendall’s love of farming started early, inspired by her great-grandmother Kate. “My great grandma Kate taught me how to grow collard greens when I was only three years old,” Kendall explains. Guided by this early experience, she learned “to grow everything, you need sunlight, water, and nutrients.” What began as a small patch of collard greens quickly blossomed into a lifelong love of agriculture.

Her mother, Ursula, supported her curiosity but wanted to be sure it wasn’t just a passing phase. “I made sure that this wasn’t a hobby, that she really liked it,” Ursula says. By age six, Kendall had proven her dedication, and her family helped her start an official farming business.

Today, Kendall raises chickens, ducks, and even an albino rabbit named Shine. She’s not just passionate—she’s knowledgeable, pointing out that you can predict a chicken’s egg color from its earlobe. Her skills have impressed experts and media alike, with stories about her hitting local and national networks. “From there, Good Morning America picked it up, and then it went kaboom from there,” Ursula recalls.

Being recognized by the USDA and state leaders has given Kendall a special role. “They wanted to use her to get everyone to the table, because it seemed like if you could get a child to grow vegetables, they would more likely want to eat them,” her mother explains. Kendall is living proof: “My favorite thing to grow is carrots because they’re so delicious and they’re good for your eyes,” she says. She loves eating what she’s grown—sometimes right out of the garden.

Her mission now goes beyond her own harvest. Kendall appears on TV and at community events to inspire other young people. She’s working on books and products to spark more interest in farming among kids. As she looks to the future, she’s already considering college, with a full-ride offer from South Carolina State University. When asked if she’ll go, she answers, “Yes.”

Kendall’s story is proof that age is no barrier to making an impact. She’s a role model for young people everywhere who want to grow something bright—whether it’s in the garden or out in the world.

Meet Kendall Rae Johnson: America’s Youngest USDA-Certified Farmer  was originally published on majicatl.com

