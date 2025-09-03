Listen Live
Trump to Deliver Announcement Tuesday Amid Health Speculation

The president was diagnosed in July with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the legs.

Published on September 3, 2025

President Trump Hosts German Chancellor Merz At The White House
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an “exciting” announcement Tuesday afternoon, following several days without public appearances that stirred speculation about his health.

In its daily guidance released Monday, the White House said only that Trump would speak at 2 p.m. from the Oval Office, offering no details about the subject of the announcement.

The vague update and timing fueled online debate about whether Trump would address or push back on concerns about his health. The president was diagnosed in July with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the legs.

“The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed later Tuesday morning.

Sources say Trump’s administration is set to announce that U.S. Space Command will be permanently located in Alabama.

Trump to Deliver Announcement Tuesday Amid Health Speculation  was originally published on wbt.com

