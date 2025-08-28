Labor Day Steals: The Best Fashion & Beauty Deals You’ll Want to Shop ASAP

Labor Day Beauty Deals You Cannot Afford to Miss
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and with it comes an exciting wave of sales and deals. Fashion and beauty enthusiasts won’t want to miss this! We’ve been eagerly anticipating these promotions. We are thrilled to share some of the most anticipated ones that we’re adding to our shopping carts.
Get ready to refresh your wardrobe and beauty routine with incredible discounts on everything from designer apparel to must-have skincare essentials. This is the perfect opportunity to snag those items you’ve been eyeing all season or to discover new favorites. These come at unbeatable prices. Stay tuned as we dive into the specifics of each sale. We’ll highlight the best categories and brands to look out for!
AROVE
The Sale: 30% Off Sitewide, excluding bundles | 8/29–9/1 | Code: Labor30
First up, Arove. Founded by celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas and Chemist Straun Phillips, AROVE offers a waterless powder shampoo and conditioner. These products provide a weightless cleanse and hydration. They utilize LumiLok™ micro-encapsulation. Each TSA-friendly 2.3 oz bottle offers up to 85 washes. It comes in 100% PCR packaging. AROVE’s products are already a travel and red carpet essential for celebrities. They are also a staple in the kits of top celebrity hairstylists. These products would be great to maintain an install or protective style.
Danessa Myricks Beauty
The Sale: 30% Off Sitewide, excluding Pastel Dreams Mini Palette, Colorfix Stix | 8/27–9/1 | Exclusions apply, no code required
Elevate your artistry with essentials from Danessa Myricks, a visionary brand founded by makeup artist Danessa Myricks. Known for innovative, multi-use formulas that push creative boundaries, it’s clear: we are a Danessa Myricks stan account.
Cecily Braden Spa & Wellness
The Sale: 25% Off, excluding sale items | 8/28–9/1 | No code required
Known for its award-winning draining device, The Lymphatic Brush, designed to reduce puffiness, calm the nervous system, and boost circulation. This sale features the bestselling Starter Kit.
NGS Beauty
The Sale: 30% Off Select Favorites | 8/29–9/1 | No code required
If your self-care routine need a refresh, start with these must-have items. The Phytonutrient Infusion™ Facial Steamer is an advanced at-home system for nutrient-infused steaming. The Face & Body Travel Kit features botanical-rich essentials. And Flooid is a genderless fragrance capturing nature’s perfect balance.
Dippity-Do Girls With Curls
The Sale: Light Hold Gelee & Curl Enhancing Mousse are on sale for $5.99 on Amazon.com | 8/26-9/8
Dippity-Do, a trusted name in hair styling since 1965, has consistently evolved its product line and brand extensions. This is to meet the dynamic needs of consumers. The brand’s core commitment remains steadfast: to provide top-tier quality and performance in hair care, accessible to everyone.
Petal & Pup
The Sale: Up to 80% off entire site | 8/29 – 9/2
Petal & Pup is your go-to online source for trendy and affordable fashion for young women. Discover a wide selection of dresses, jumpsuits, and more.
LSPACE
The Sale: Up to 40% off select styles | 8/28 – 9/1
LSPACE’s new Island Edit offers the perfect blend of summer vacation and early fall styles. This collection features a warm color palette of neutrals, browns, and creams, with a vibrant touch of deep magenta.
Each piece is designed for trans-seasonal dressing, offering versatility from beach days to dinner plans. The collection includes maxi dresses and muted bikinis, all crafted with LSPACE’s signature quality, ensuring they last for many seasons.
SLATE SWIM
The Sale : 20% off sitewide (including sale) Code: LDWSALE | 8/27 – 9/10
Most importantly, don’t overlook swimwear as you transition into fall. Essential pieces are still needed for upcoming vacations. SLATE SWIM offers sculpted, tonal sets that appear painted on. They feature a luxurious color palette perfect for a trip to Capri.
Net-a-Porter
The Sale: Up to 70% off select styles | 8/28 – 9/1
Right now, you can find coveted designer brands like Staud, The Row, Farm Rio, and Dolce & Gabbana at up to 50% off. These are available at Net-a-Porter. Even the Jacquemus Chiquito bag, a favorite of IT girls, is currently half off!
