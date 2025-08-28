Love Island USA: Spiteful Smurf Ace Greene Alleges Beloved ‘Nicolandria’ Relationship Is Not Real, Claims Nic Told Him There’s No ‘Romantic Spark’

There are only a few Love Island USA couples left standing after the Season 7 reunion, but according to one cast member, they’re not all the real deal.

Ace Greene hasn’t been doing press with the rest of the Season 7 cast, but this week, following the reunion, his first interview was released. He sat down with Speedy Mormon to talk all things Love Island USA–but when he was asked about the status of one relationship beloved by fans, he had an interesting response.

During the interview, Speedy asks Ace, point-blank, if he feels like Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s relationship–playfully referred to as “Nicolandria”– is real, and instead of answering, Ace just sat there silently.

He went on to ask, “Is this you thinking, or is this your answer?” which solicited a smirk from Ace.

Mormon then questioned if his thoughts on the relationship were “tough” considering Olandria is one of his close friends, which he confirmed.

“Yeah, it really is tough for me, ’cause again, she just came out here for Chelley’s birthday and we all spent time together at the club and we were all kickin’ it, and s**t like that. So, I have a lot of respect for Olandria, but, again, from the last conversation I’ve had with Nic, it was a matter of, it’s not a romantic spark, they just find each other attractive.”

When asked about the other relationships that came out of the show, Ace said that he does think Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway have a genuine connection.

When Speedy asked, “and the other ones, not so much?” Ace returned to the same, telling smirk he gave after being asked about Nicolandria.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ace also touched on Huda Mustafa’s Heart Rate Challenge and how he felt during the NSFW interaction. He spoke on the fact that all of the islanders–him and Chelley, specifically–had been preaching “it’s just a challenge” throughout the entire process, so he didn’t expect anything to change with this one. Still, he acknowledged that “nobody could expect her to lick damn near from the gooch up to the tip, like that s**t was crazy as hell to me.”

For those who have criticized the fact that Chelley seemed to only be mad at Huda and not Ace for their interaction, he insists that wasn’t the case.

“Trust and believe, she held me accountable for like a week straight…y’all ain’t see me with a smile for like four episodes.”

And regardless of the huge smile on his face while he got slap happy with Huda’s cheeks, Ace also claims that he talked to the other boys at the fire pit after the challenge and told them he was “uncomfortable.”

Shortly after the interview was released, Olandria seemingly responded to Ace’s claims about her relationship, but she didn’t give it much attention.

“Chile anyway.. my event at Tuskegee went amazing yesterday,” she tweeted, dismissing the whole thing.

It’ll be interesting to see what Chelly has to say about her man’s antics.

Check out Speedy Mormon’s full interview with Ace up above.

