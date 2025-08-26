Israeli Airstrikes Kill More Palestinian Journalists In Gaza

Source: – / Getty

According to reports, Israeli airstrikes on the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Monday (August 25) have killed close to 20 Palestinians, including four journalists working for international news networks. Those journalists were Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters News cameraman, Al Jazeera photojournalist Mohammad Salama, visual journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa (aka Mariam Dagga) with the Associated Press, and Moaz Abu Taha with NBC News. The deaths were first reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

The attack was composed of two strikes; the first targeted the fourth floor of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, and a second strike occurred as rescue crews and the journalists rushed to the scene to ascertain what happened. A representative for Reuters confirmed al-Masri’s death and injuries sustained by their photographer, Hatem Khaled in a statement. Abu Daqqa had been heralded for her work focusing on the impact of Israel’s war against Hamas and its effect on the Gaza Strip, particularly the children in the region.

The journalists’ deaths come two weeks after Israeli forces bombed a tent outside of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which killed five journalists including the renonwed Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif. al-Sharif had been accused by Israel of being a member of Hamas, which was forcefully denied by Al-Jazeera and other media organizations. The deaths of those journalists sparked

Israel’s defense ministry said that it would open an investigation into the airstrikes as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.” The attacks are lending more credence to allegations that Israel is deliberately targeting journalists on the ground in Gaza to prevent them from accurately reporting events. “They are doing everything they can to silence independent voices that are trying to report on Gaza,” said Reporters Without Borders director general Thibaut Bruttin.

On August 18, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) claimed that at least 212 Palestinian media workers and journalists have been killed since the military campaign against Hamas for its October 7, 2023 terror attacks. Israel has prohibited any news media from reporting on the ground in the Gaza region, with the exception of guided news tours and flyovers, such as the one conducted by The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew.





