Got Edges? Cécred’s New Launch Drops The ‘Protection Collection’ For Your Strand-Saving Satisfaction

After ending her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour with a bang, Beyoncé is after the rest of your coins with her haircare line. Cécred’s new launch is expanding its popular collection with a new line of products designed to protect and restore hair health. This latest offering, dubbed the “Protection Collection,” marks a significant move, building on the brand’s mission to provide science-backed solutions for all hair types.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Cécred has made its mark in the beauty world with a focus on hair rituals and overall hair health. The brand’s philosophy is rooted in a blend of science and tradition, catering specifically to the needs of textured hair types. The brand’s first line, which focused on cleansing and conditioning, became a huge hit with consumers. Now, with this new collection, Cécred is provides something that most brands wouldn’t dream of touching.

According to Billboard, the brand’s signature Nocturne Spice fragrance, described as “a yummy blend of spicy and sweet notes that include pink pepper, vanilla, cardamom spice, tonka bean and oud,” will be found in every product, offering a luxurious sensory experience. The five-piece collection, all packaged in vibrant blue units, is set to debut on Cécred’s official website on August 25. A wider retail launch will follow shortly after with Cécred’s exclusive partner Ulta Beauty, making the products accessible to a broader audience. Customers will have the option to buy the entire set or select individual products to target their specific hair needs.

Cécred’s New Launch: Breaking Down The Protection Collection

The “Protection Collection” is a deep dive into reparative and nourishing care. One of the standout products is the Detoxifying Shampoo, priced at $38. As Billboard notes, “if a haircare product has the word detoxifying or clarifying in it, it usually means that its main goal is to rid the scalp of excess dirt, oils and grime that naturally accumulates as you go throughout the world.” However, the key to this formula is that it “won’t strip your hair of its natural oils, something that helps with overall hair health and sheen.” The star ingredient PhytoFerment, found in every product in the line, “enhances nutrient absorption, which allows your hair to properly utilize all of the other ingredients in the shampoo.” Menthol is another key ingredient, working to “stimulate the scalp, promoting blood flow, which in turn promotes hair growth.

For those with textured hair, the Detangling Spray, priced at $28, will be a staple in your routine. This spray acts as a conditioner, helping to work through those pesky tangles. The product features Slippery Elm for that much-needed slip, and Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, which moisturizes and soothes the hair.

Finally, the Hair & Scalp Balm, priced at $36, offers a “balm-to-oil salve that both protects and soothes the scalp.” This product is especially useful for those with textured hair who use protective styles. The balm can prep or maintain these styles and works wonders for a dry or sensitive scalp. The balm hydrates with the help of ceramides and honey, while an African oil blend gives hair a shiny finish.

Cécred’s new launch proves the brand’s commitment to providing targeted, high-quality products for hair health. The carefully selected ingredients and Beyoncé’s personal touch, in partnership with her mother Tina Knowles, promises to make this new collection a must-have for those looking to protect and nourish their hair.

Will you be trying out the new products? Let us know in the comments!

The post Got Edges? Cécred’s New Launch Drops The ‘Protection Collection’ For Your Strand-Saving Satisfaction appeared first on Bossip.

