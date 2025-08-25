Listen Live
Jeffree's New Movie Pick: "Highest 2 Lowest"

Jeffree’s New Movie Pick: “Highest 2 Lowest”

Published on August 24, 2025

Highest 2 Lowest — Official Teaser | Apple TV+, A24
Source: Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

I am so excited to see Spike Lee teaming with Denzel Washington again in the new thriller, Highest To Lowest, co-starring one of my favorite actors, Jeffrey Wright.

The drama centers on a prominent businessman, played by Washington, whose rapid descent from wealth to hardship forces him to confront the values and relationships that truly define a person’s worth. When a scandal upends his life, he must start over in an unfamiliar world, relying on the help of a compassionate mentor, portrayed by Wright.

Lee’s direction ensures that Highest 2 Lowest is more than just a tale of personal downfall—it’s a nuanced exploration of class, privilege, and redemption. The film asks tough questions about the American dream and what happens when everything you’ve built is lost in an instant. Through Washington’s character, viewers witness the struggle to rebuild not just a life, but a sense of self, while grappling with society’s judgments and limited opportunities.

The film excels at weaving personal drama with broader social commentary, a hallmark of Lee’s acclaimed filmography. The chemistry between Washington and Wright anchors the narrative, bringing raw emotion and authenticity to their roles. Their collaboration, having previously delivered compelling performances in other Spike Lee projects, adds an extra layer of anticipation and credibility to the movie.

Visually, Highest 2 Lowest bears Lee’s signature touch: striking compositions, evocative use of color, and tight editing that immerse the audience in both the inner turmoil of the protagonist and the social realities he faces. Early critics have praised the film’s honest portrayal of hardship and the hope it sparks for change.

For moviegoers who appreciate character-driven stories wrapped in social relevance, Highest 2 Lowest is a must-see—offering not only powerful performances but also a timely reflection on resilience and second chances.

Highest 2 Lowest is in theaters now and will be available for streaming on Apple+ on September 5.

