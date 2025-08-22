Reasonable Doubt: Jax Craves ‘Complex Cases & Messy Criminals’ In Star-Studded Season 3 Trailer

Order in the court! The Reasonable Doubt season three trailer has dropped, spotlighting Jax facing accusations of “craving complex cases and messy criminals” with star-studded cameos from Kash Doll and Lori Harvey.



In the trailer for the series returning September 18 on Hulu, Jax complains that her recent cases have been dull. “Lately it’s been more pleas and less pop, pop, pop,” she says.

Her luck changes when she takes on the case of Ozzie Edwards, a former child star whose girlfriend has gone missing.

"Remember when you said to call you if things got messy?" Edwards asks.

Jax turns to Corey Cash for help, since they’ve proven to work well together. But her firm pushes her to team up with someone else: Bill Sterling.

Sterling hopes to make partner by working with Jax, but she doesn’t believe he’s ready. At the same time, the firm applies even more pressure.

“It’s like they’re watching me,” Jax admits.

As if that wasn’t stressful enough, Jax is still facing a lawsuit from Toni after the death of her preemie baby with Jax’s husband, Lewis.

"Oh, so you're taking her side now?!" Jax asks Lewis in the trailer.

Ultimatley, the trailer ends with Corey telling Jax that she almost welcomes drama in her life. "It's no secret that you crave these complex cases and messy criminals," he says.

The trailer also features celeb appearances from new guest stars like Lori Harvey and Kash Doll.

Watch the star-studded trailer below.

Stream Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt beginning September 18.

About Reasonable Doubt Season 3

As previously reported, Onyx Collective announced that Morris Chestnut will return as Corey Cash in the highly anticipated third season of Reasonable Doubt alongside newbies Brandee Evans, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, and Keith Arthur Bolden. Joseph Sikora was also previously announced as a recurring (non-Christmas-canceling) guest this season.

Reasonable Doubt season three once again centers around high-powered defense attorney Jax Stewart, portrayed by Emayatzy Corinealdi. In season two, viewers saw Jax struggle to save her best friend from a life sentence and close the door on the explosive affair she had with her late lover. Now in season three, Jax has finally found a little peace, even if it feels painfully dull. But when a former child star lands in serious trouble, Jax jumps at the chance to shake things up. As her client’s wild personal life spirals into Hollywood-level chaos and a slick new associate threatens her position at the firm, Jax must fight to protect everything she’s built, without losing it all in the process.

Meet The New Recurring Guests In Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Lori Harvey

Kyle Bary plays Ozzie, a once-beloved sitcom actor now eyeing a blockbuster franchise but caught in a messy predicament that brings him to Jax’s door. Bary, best known for Ginny & Georgia, also starred in HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t and Netflix’s Beauty.

Source: Xavier Duah

Rumer Willis joins the ensemble as Wendy, Ozzie’s stylist and loyal girlfriend. A seasoned actress and singer, Willis is recognized for standout roles in Empire, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 90210. She also claimed the Mirror Ball Trophy in Dancing with the Stars Season 20 and is, of course, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Source: Zoey Grossman

Brandee Evans, best known for her groundbreaking portrayal of Chucalissa siren Mercedes in P-Valley, steps into the role of Monica, Ozzie’s sharp-witted agent. With multiple NAACP Image Award nominations and standout performances in UnPrisoned and Color Book, we’re excited to see what Brandee brings to Jax’s table.

Source: Paul Smith Photography

Richard Brooks, a veteran actor known for his original role as ADA Paul Robinette on Law & Order, portrays Eddie, a figure from Jax’s past whose reappearance threatens to upend everything she’s built.

Source: Katherine Kirkpatrick

Adding even more fuel to the fire is April Parker Jones, known for her roles in Bel-Air, If Loving You Is Wrong, and Supergirl. She plays Rosie, Ozzie’s commanding “momage and brings both warmth and steel to the matriarchal force shaping Ozzie’s future.

Source: Bjoern Kommerell

Keith Arthur Bolden, a seasoned actor and professor at Spelman College, plays Sal, Ozzie’s father and the nominal head of his son’s career.

Source: Lelund Durond Thompson

These new additions join returning series regulars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey.

Will YOU be watching Reasonable Doubt season 3?





