Bag Must Be Heavy: Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Set To Clash In Netflix Bout

Jake Paul managed to coax a professional boxer who is surprisingly still active in Gervonta Davis for Netflix.

Published on August 22, 2025

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis have both signed the dotted line and will be facing off against one another this fall on Netflix, giving the influencer and fighter at legitiminzing his pugilistic legacy. Despite the massive weight difference between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, fans should expect that the two will do their best to put on a show for the streaming and in-person audience.

As reported by Variety, the Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis beef has seemingly been brewing for some time, and it appears that the two fighters don’t have much love for one another. Further, with Paul fighting at cruiserweight and Davis normally at lightweight, there will be a significant size difference in the match.

In a statement delivered by Paul, he had some choice words for the much-smaller Davis.

“Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable his ass. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it, breaking viewership records again. Atlanta. Friday, Nov. 14th. The worst night of Gervonta’s career, live only on Netflix,” Paul said.

The Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis match will air live on Friday, Nov. 14, on Netflix.

Photo: Getty

