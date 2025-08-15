Kanye West Declares “I’m Off My Meds” In New Doc ‘In Whose Name?,’ Kim Kardashian Seen in Tears

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

A new Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, is set to deliver a portrait of one of music’s most polarizing figures. In the trailer, he revealed more about his mental health. Kanye’s now ex-wife Kim Kardashian appears as well. Read more and watch the teaser trailer inside.

In Whose Name? is directed by Nico Ballesteros, who began following West at age 18. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film captures six years of the rapper’s life, offering more than 3,000 hours of behind-the-scenes footage that spans artistic highs, public meltdowns, and deeply personal moments.

The film will be released Sept. 19 through AMSI Entertainment in partnership with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. It chronicles West’s mental health battles, the unraveling of his marriage to Kim, the fallout from lucrative brand deals, and multiple controversies tied to antisemitic remarks and conspiracy theories.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The newly released teaser begins with West stating, “I’m off my meds for five months now.” He later revealed, “I would rather be dead than be on medication.”

Intercut are scenes of him in Yeezy design meetings, leading his Sunday Service gatherings, and performing for massive crowds. At one point, he’s shown wearing a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt, which is one of many trailer moments likely to spark conversation.

The trailer also reveals the strain in his relationship with Kardashian, who is heard crying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Another exchange shows West telling her, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing.” To which she begins to respond until he cuts her off with, “It ain’t no ‘but.’”

For Ballesteros, who described himself as a shy child who found connection through the camera, the project was as much about documenting humanity as it was about chronicling a celebrity’s life.

“Ye has always had someone filming him,” Ballesteros shared. “Maybe that’s why we understood each other without saying much.”

Producer Simran A. Singh emphasized the rawness of the work, noting the absence of narration or conclusions.

“This film presents a raw and often unsettling portrait, leaving viewers to interpret the events for themselves,” Singh said.

Despite the personal and public turmoil depicted, Kardashian and West have maintained a united front when it comes to parenting, appearing together for family events like their daughter North’s 2024 performance in The Lion King.

In Whose Name? opens in theaters Sept. 19, offering audiences an unprecedented window into the chaos, contradictions, and creativity of Kanye West’s world.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Kanye West Declares “I’m Off My Meds” In New Doc ‘In Whose Name?,’ Kim Kardashian Seen in Tears was originally published on globalgrind.com