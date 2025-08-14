Henrico Proposes $16M Trail To Honor United States Colored Troops

Listen Live
Henrico Proposes Trail To Honor United States Colored Troops

Henrico County is planning a $16 million investment in a new walking trail that would pay tribute to United States Colored Troops.

Published on August 14, 2025

Battle of New Market Heights battlefield, Henrico, USCT
Source: Paul-Briden / Getty

Officials in Henrico County, Virginia, are planning to pave a 3.2-mile trail that would serve as a community walking route for residents and double as a historical marker, honoring the United States Colored Troops (USCT) for their courageous service. The Black Union soldiers fought in the Battle of New Market Heights on Sept. 29, 1864, which was part of the larger Battle of Chaffin’s Farm, a Union offensive during the Petersburg–Richmond Campaign, according to American Battlefield Trust, an organization helping to push for the historical marker, VPM noted. 

On that day, African American soldiers from the USCT led a fierce assault on heavily fortified Confederate positions southeast of Richmond, showing extraordinary courage amid intense enemy fire. Despite suffering severe casualties, their determination carried them into the enemy trenches, and in recognition of their valor, 14 USCT soldiers were awarded the Medal of Honor—more than from any other single Civil War engagement. 

Battle of New Market Heights battlefield, Henrico, USCT
Source: Library of Congress / Getty

The trail could soon be a reality.

Henrico County officials have proposed dedicating $16 million to the project, both to honor the legacy of the soldiers who fought there and to support local conservation efforts. The proposed walking trail would link Deep Bottom Park—a scenic spot along the James River featuring a boat landing and canoe launch—to New Market Road, as discussed during a meeting last week. Per Axios, officials are also considering whether to place monuments along the trail to honor the USCT soldiers. 

“This place, as much as any, this land communicates what real courage is,” said Chuck Laudner, a consultant with the American Battlefield Trust, during a recent meeting where local officials presented their plan proposal for the trail, VPM reported. “That’s why we’re here to honor them by highlighting and protecting this battlefield ground — to protect the very place where that legacy was forged.”

Ryan Leverging, a project manager behind the forthcoming initiative, said the design is complete and that funding has been secured. While some parts of the project are being covered by local funds, others will depend on grant support. Henrico aims to break ground on the project next year.

