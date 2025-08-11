Listen Live
Local

Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Baltimore Shooting

Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting

Published on August 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in Park Heights, according to Baltimore Police.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers responded around 8:46 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, about a block south of Pimlico Race Course.

At the scene, police found four male victims and two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man was critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, homicide detectives were called to assist in the investigation, police said.

The 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand and is expected to recover, Worley said. The remaining victims, ranging in age from 23 to 52, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Worley said some of the victims had been sitting outside—on a porch and near a car—eating when gunfire erupted.

Detectives are interviewing victims and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

SEE ALSO

Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Trending
Celebrity

Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

23 Items
Pop Culture

Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

20 Items
Music

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close