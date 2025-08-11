Listen Live
Pretty Darlins Who Slayed At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 4

One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Fourth and final collection of pretty darlins who slayed at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Published on August 10, 2025

One last rodeo!

Cowboy Carter Tour baddies Vol. 4

Source: IG: @jcarangi

We’re riding off into the sunset with one last crop of purrrty darlins who turned heads while serving a whole heap of slay at Yeehaw Yoncé‘s world-stoppin,’ stadium-rockin’ Cowboy Carter Tour.

With the final sold out stadium show, Queen Bey became the first woman and first U.S. act in history to have two separate tours gross over $400 million.

And it was only right that she closed out the the SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ spectacular with a surprise surprise Destiny’s Child reunion in Las Vegas.

The star power extended to the audience, with Hollywood’s biggest names swarming Las Vegas for Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter concert.

Beyoncé’s core inner-circle, including her husband, Jay-Z, mom, Tina Knowles, and dad, Mathew Knowles, were among those present.

Other A-list attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

In what will be remembered as an iconic summer, Bey added another culture-shifting feat to her ever-growing legacy followed immediately by the unveiling the fourth chapter of her Levi’s campaign titled The Denim Cowboy.

Released by her Parkwood Entertainment company, the now-viral video showcases Bey’s latest collection as she hops on the back of a motorcycle, which, naturally, stirred up more theories about ACT III being a Rock album.

At this point, all signs are pointing to Rock but we still think there’s a chance it’s a Destiny’s Child or straight up R&B album like her classic debut Dangerously In Love.

Are you ready to Rock & Roll with Beyoncé? Which bands would you want to see her collab with if any? Tell us down below and enjoy one last helpin’ of purrrty darlins on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DMJXFgwRM8Y/?img_index=4

https://instagram.com/p/DLP2KAttpCU/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMIR94YOm17/

https://instagram.com/p/DM3oZaUIPsT/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMGlb38pGJS/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMoQrRZy28H/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DL-F840OR-W/

https://instagram.com/p/DMqiTb2h-JY/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DL0oexfOizz/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMIYzonu7OP/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMjoAT3Ojva/?img_index=13

https://instagram.com/p/DMa2npYRCRx/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMRMrxusP2M/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DL-eTF7PxCI/

https://instagram.com/p/DMJRJ0HAu-N/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMLJNbtgvvs/

https://instagram.com/p/DMqux-7B5hs/

https://instagram.com/p/DLhpyerul5x/

https://instagram.com/p/DMFwe-Ig9Q7/?img_index=3

https://instagram.com/p/DMIpCvcA3m1/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DL_HTu3P3Qh/

https://instagram.com/p/DJx11wNO6FM/?img_index=1

