Ravens’ Nate Wiggins Ejected After Fight In Joint Practice with Colts

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Who want smoke with us?

Despite efforts to avoid on-field altercations, tempers flared Tuesday during a joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, ending with Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins being ejected.

The incident erupted midway through practice after Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin shoved Colts running back Tyler Goodson during a Baltimore punt return. Words were exchanged, and Wiggins sprinted from the sideline to defend his teammate.

What began as a shove quickly escalated. Wiggins landed an uppercut on Goodson, who retaliated with punches of his own. Players from both teams rushed in as the scuffle grew, but coaches and officials eventually separated the pair. Wiggins was sent off the field and finished the day watching from inside the facility.

“I heard Nate was slugging somebody. It was crazy,” defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike said afterward, admitting he didn’t see the full exchange. “I might have to ask him what happened.”

Earlier in the session, Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell beat Wiggins on a deep ball from quarterback Anthony Richardson, keeping his feet in bounds near the sideline for a big gain.

Wiggins, Baltimore’s 2024 first-round draft pick, appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting six, and recorded one interception with 13 pass breakups.

The Ravens had scheduled only one joint practice with Indianapolis to limit the risk of fights. Head coach John Harbaugh said he even joked with Colts coach Shane Steichen beforehand that special teams drills, particularly involving gunners, often lead to tempers boiling over.

“You can almost predict it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a really competitive drill. Hopefully, it’s a learning experience for Nate and for our team.”

The Colts, meanwhile, didn’t dwell on the incident, ending practice on a high note with two interceptions — one off Cooper Rush and another off Lamar Jackson.

“That’s joint practice,” Colts safety Cam Bynum said. “You can’t get through one without a fight. You stand up for your teammates, it gets chippy in special teams, but it’s all love.”

The Ravens and Colts will meet again Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium for their preseason opener.





Ravens’ Nate Wiggins Ejected After Fight In Joint Practice with Colts was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com