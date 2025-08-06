Beyoncé Teases Act III Release With Rock & Roll Rebrand In Her Latest Levi’s Launch

Beyoncé always has the BeyHive buzzing, and this time, fans think she’s dropping hints about the release of Act III.

The Houston native just wrapped up her Cowboy Carter Tour, playing 32 shows in stadiums across North America and Europe. The tour broke over 40 venue records and became the highest-grossing country tour in history, ending with a Destiny’s Child reunion for the last show in Las Vegas.

Now that the tour is complete, fans have turned their attention to what the singer is cooking up next, waiting to find out the genre of Bey’s highly anticipated Act III. On Monday, the Grammy-winner unveiled the fourth chapter of her Levi’s campaign, titled “The Denim Cowboy.” Released by her Parkwood Entertainment company, the latest ad begins with her on horseback while highlighting her past collections with the denim brand.

The video ends with Beyoncé wearing the latest collection–a bedazzled denim jacket with matching jeans–as she hops on the back of a motorcycle. Bey swapping the horses she’s been riding throughout the Cowboy Carter era for a motorcycle made many fans believe she’s dropping clues about her upcoming album, which many have theorized will be rock.

The fact that the entertainer’s birthday is coming up in September has fans even more alert, with one supporter commenting that Beyoncé’s 44th birthday will likely bring an announcement about Act III.

“&& leaving on a motorcycle 😝🤘🏽🎸 See you 9/4 which somthing good. Bey is also turning 44 🎂😁,” one member of the BeyHive commented under the ad.

Another wrote, “Oh baby, we’re getting rock & roll.”

In July 2022, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, Renaissance. She later announced the album was the first part of a three-act project, making Cowboy Carter Act II.

After releasing albums in the country and dance/house genres, fans have speculated that the last project in the trilogy could be a rock album, paying tribute to and reclaiming Black music genres. Known for her attention to detail, Beyoncé further fueled the rock & roll rumors by dressing as Betty Davis for Halloween. Now, with the theme of her latest Levi’s ad, there’s no convincing fans that another announcement isn’t on the way.

