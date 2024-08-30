Andra Day And Glenn Close Talk Playing Mother And Daughter In ‘The Deliverance’

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty



Lee Daniels prepares us for spooky season with his latest Netflix horror film, “The Deliverance,” starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, and Mo’Nique. The must-see movie will have you on the edge of your seat due to the unpredictable twists and turns of the supernatural thriller.

The film is loosely based on the true story of Latoya Ammons, her mother Rose, and her children, who experienced a home possessed by evil spirits in Gary, Indiana. “The Deliverance” follows Ebony (Andra Day), her mother Alberta (Glenn Close), and her three children as the struggling family experiences the paranormal activities after moving into a new home.

Andra Day and Glenn Close shine a light on generational trauma in “The Deliverance”

As Daniels takes the audience on a journey that teeters between the abnormal activity within the home and the familial conflict between Ebony, Alberta, and her children, played by Caleb McLaughlin, Demi Singleton, and Anthony B. Jenkins, we witness the generational trauma plaguing the home in more ways than one. The family is fighting their internal demons, which leaves them vulnerable to the unknown.

Day and Close’s relationship in the movie is tumultuous, but behind the scenes the two share a natural bond. “I just really loved her. I was like, I’m just gonna dive in [and] be really affectionate with her and she was the same way,” Day said in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful.

Our social media manager, Char Masona, chatted with Golden Globe winners Andra Day and Glenn Close about preparing for their characters’ interracial dynamic, Close’s new look for the role, and more. Check out the full interview, and watch “The Deliverance” released today on Netflix.

