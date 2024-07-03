Jamie Foxx Shares New Details About 2023 Emergency Hospitalization 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is opening up about what led to him landing in the hospital back in 2023. Speaking to a group of restaurant patrons in Phoenix, AZ in a video that went viral on Monday (July 1), the comedian and actor said it all started when someone gave him an Advil for a bad headache.

In the clip, Foxx then snapped his fingers and said after he took the pill, he was “gone for 20 days.” He called the entire experience a blur.

“I don’t remember anything,” he said. “I’m in Atlanta, they told me—my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.”

Ahead of his sudden hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix comedy, “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz. Production on the movie continued despite his absence. It will be released later this year. He was also temporarily replaced as the host of Fox’s “Beat Shazam” while recovering.

The 56-year-old told the group the next doctor he saw explained to him that there was something going on inside of his head. He declined to specify the type of malady it was on camera.

The public first learned about Foxx’s medical emergency back in April 2023 when his daughter Corinne took to Instagram to share her father was hospitalized. She was vague in the now-deleted post, but confirmed he had a “medical complication” and said “quick action and great care” saved his life.

Foxx then made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television after his health scare in December 2023. He didn’t quite address what happened to him, but cracked a joke about not being a clone and made sure to impart on the crowd how grateful he is to be alive.

“It feels good to be here,” he said. “I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too, I don’t know where I was going.”

These days, Foxx is on the move. He later confirmed in May 2024 while accepting the Producers Award from the African American Film Critics Association that he will talk about the medical emergency in full detail in a new comedy special. He said he’s going back to his roots.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened, but I gotta do it my way,” he told the audience. “I’m going to do it in a funny way. I’m going to be on stage.”

