Creator’s Corner: HLE’s Global Rise From South Africa To The Nations

NAME: HLE

OCCUPATION / AFFILIATION: South African Gospel Singer-Songwriter

LOCATION: Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

HOW ARE YOU USING YOUR GIFT TO INSPIRE THE COMMUNITY? “With my gifts, there’s a lot of having to look at what the community is going through, facing and needs. I’m a part of the community, and when I know that I am a gospel artist [I have to be aware of] what the community has to be served with [when it comes to] gospel. Whether they need a song that uplifts them, directs them in the right way, a song of encouragement or just an uptempo song, I need to be able to know that so I can serve them so that they have something to listen to when they go through certain times like that; I’m there for them. That’s how I feel it’s important to us, all gospel artists, to be able to impart into the community, our friends and family.”

THE CREATOR:

While gospel and Christian music is a staple here in America, you might be surprised at just how global the genre has reached over time. That can be seen in the appeal of South African gospel singer and songwriter, HLE. Born Hlengiwe Ntombela in the South African providence of Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, it was there where she got her start as a backup singer for fellow South African gospel songstress, Ntokozo Mbambo. Her journey soon led to singing alongside KZN-based gospel choir, Joyous Celebration, where she remained as a prominent figure in the group until her true calling as a solo artist was answered on her 2020 debut live album, Your Kingdom on Earth. That same year, she used her voice in a different way to host the One Gospel talk show AD-LIB on DStv.

Now, she’s embarking on a new journey alongside Capitol Christian Music Group under the Motown Gospel umbrella. Her debut EP with the label, Take Heart, was released just over a year ago and still has an unwavering hold over many listeners of worship music. Although a mere six songs strong, each track offers a different take on the relationship we all share with God in our own ways. With the title alone of “You’re The Worthy One,” it becomes quite clear that HLE is a prime messenger of His word and is more than willing to deliver it with beautiful conviction. The same can be said with other standout tracks on the project, including “In Victory,” “Kube Huhle” and the title track, “Take Heart,” that’s proved to be a favorite for many. As her star power rises, HLE will only continue growing into the global gospel star that she’s been developing into for the past decade and counting. We’ll surely be tuned in with our ears open and a full heart to offer up!

DON’T MISS…

Creator’s Corner: Melvin Crispell III Turns Heartbreak Into A Driving Force To Win In Life

Creator’s Corner: How Norman Gyamfi Is Redefining Gospel Music Industry Standards

Creator’s Corner: Monica Coates Talks Breaking New Acts And Empowering Aspiring Artists

Creator’s Corner: HLE’s Global Rise From South Africa To The Nations was originally published on elev8.com