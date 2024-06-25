Listen Live
News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail

With a bail hearing to follow.

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT

Source: JOHN LOCHER / Getty

Keefe D will seek to prepare for his upcoming trial from the comfort of his home. He has asked to be set free on bail.

As reported by The Grio the former Los Angeles gang leader has asked the presiding judge to let him out of jail while he waits for trial. On Thursday, June 20 his legal representatives formally submitted a request on the behalf of their client. In response the judge has scheduled a hearing to review the request where Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ attorney will ask for bail. If approved the alleged Southside Crip shot caller will be free on house arrest with electric monitoring.

Recently media personality and entertainment entrepreneur Wack 100, born Cash Jones, has toyed with the idea of putting up the bail money for Keffe D. In a recent livestream on Clubhouse he spoke to his Keefe’s son, Duane Davis Jr., seemingly confirming he would help them secure the bond in exchange for Keefe’s story rights. It has not been confirmed by Keffe D’s attorney Carl Arnold whether or not Wack 100 contributed to the bail monies.

In September 2023 Davis was arrested and charge for first degree murder for his involvement in the drive by shooting that left Tupac Shakur dead. He has since been held at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. His trial is expected to commence in November.

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

5 items
News

5 Ways Michael Jackson Influenced The World Outside Of Music

News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

News

Diddy Scrubs His Entire Instagram Page Of All His Posts

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 52 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close