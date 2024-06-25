Listen Live
Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Killer Mike's been on a roll with the well-deserved awards as of late...

Published on June 25, 2024

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The adulations for Killer Mike just keep on coming as the Grammy Award-winning rapper continues to add new hardware to his trophy case with the latest honors coming straight out the A.

This past Saturday (June 22), the Michael rapper became the very first recipient of the inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award and was bestowed with the honor during Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert in his hometown of Atlanta, Ga. After taking the stage along with a few members of his Dungeon Family, Killer Mike was presented with the award for his contributions to the Hip-Hop community in Atlanta and needless to say, the man was blown away by the surprise decoration.

Killer Mike was blessed with the award by Rico Wade’s mother, Beatrice Wade, and his sons Rico Jr. and Ryder. Also on hand to present the award were the surviving members of Organized Noize Productions, Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown.

“I just wanna tell Atlanta this: y’all ain’t gotta wish to be nobody else. Who y’all are is the absolute shit,” said Killer Mike. “I don’t give a damn where in the world you at, there’s no place for Black people like Atlanta. There’s no place with this much opportunity, this much love, this many chances to do it. And I wanna thank the woman who raised Rico Wade, his mama.”

In an effort to keep Rico Wade’s legacy alive (Wade passed away this past April), Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of the Rico Wade Music Executive Training Program during Wade’s funeral service this past April.

Check out video of the presentation of the award below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

