Deconstructed Closet: Hailes Shows The Power And Versatility Of A Non Binary Closet

We're kicking off the Deconstructed Closet series with Hailes, an euphonious musician with an equally appealing taste in clothing. 

| 06.24.24
Welcome to the first episode of Deconstructed Closet, a series that explores style through the lens of today’s boldest creatives. We’re kicking off this series with Hailes, an euphonious musician with an equally appealing taste in clothing. 

Hailes’ overall spirit invites others to explore self-expression through fashion. The Kansas native views clothing through a non-binary lens, which is illuminated in her limitless approach to how she presents herself in the world. Her style, a mix of 90s grunge, a hint of London street style, with a heavy Brooklyn swag undertone, speaks to her bold, rebellious, eclectic personality.

“I gravitate towards what I gravitate towards. I never think about if this is something feminine or masculine—I would like to say I have good taste,” she says.

The singer, who has a wide range of hats and accessories in rotation, uses clothing as a form of freedom. In a world that dictates so much of our lives, wearing whatever we want allows us to relinquish some control. Hailes takes full advantage of that control, opting to wear everything from thrifted goods to high-priced luxury items.

Hailes admits living in New York helped her tap into her personal style. “I’m from Kansas originally. Nobody is dressing in Kansas,” she says with a chuckle. “Coming here, a place where everyone is so expressive and inspired by, you know, there’s just so many different cultures, so many different people—moving here is definitely what expanded that for me. Just seeing the possibilities and being unafraid to try that for myself,” she continues.

Come with us on a journey as we deconstruct Hailes’ closet, and learn more about the singer’s eclectic style.

Deconstructed Closet: Hailes Shows The Power And Versatility Of A Non Binary Closet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

