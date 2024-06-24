Famous NYC Jeweler’s Custom Pieces Made It To The American Museum Of Natural History

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jacob The Jeweler might’ve been the go to ice man for celebrities from the mid 90’s to the early 2000’s, but these days that title belongs to one Avi Davidov whose diamond studded work has made it’s way to the American Museum of Natural History.

According to the Gothamist, Davidov and his close friend, Ben Shimon have spent the last decade making a name for themselves through their business, Pristine Jewelers, and with a clientele that includes the likes of 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, and Cardi B, the diamond duo have become a force to be reckoned with.

With their names being mentioned amongst the stars whenever someone needs some exclusive diamond pendants and pieces, Avi Davidov and Ben Shimon have become the highly sought after plugs for your favorite music artists and movie stars. And now, even the American Museum of Natural History has even taken notice as their “Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip Hop Jewelry” exhibit features quite a few pieces designed by Pristine Jewelers.

The Gothamist reports:

It features dozens of pieces worn by hip-hop artists, including Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, Nicki Minaj, and A$AP Rocky. It also includes two pieces designed by Pristine Jewelers: Nas’ Queensbridge pendant and Fat Joe’s Terror Squad chain.

Part of Pristine’s appeal is that its founders can match the swagger of some of their world-famous clients – jetsetting to Portugal, dressing head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton or Dior. As with many luxury brands, Pristine is selling a lifestyle as much as a product.

“It’s the way we travel, the kind of shoes and sneakers we wear,” said Davidov, who once traveled to Russia on a day’s notice for a client.

Not entirely new to the game, Davidov’s parents worked in the jewelry industry for more than 30 years operating a mom and pop jewelry spot on Fordham Road in the Bronx. Having migrated here from Uzbekistan before he was even born, his parents showed Davidov how to hustle as he worked there on most days after getting out of school, and now decades later the grind is paying off historically.

“As we were growing older, my sister and I, we saw their hardships, so we decided to help them out,” said Davidov. “And while we were helping them out, we learned more of the trade, more of the business. And I liked it.”

But it wasn’t until the year 2000 when iconic Reggaeton artist, Don Omar went to him to have some custom iced out pieces and watches made. Impressed with the work, word began to spread about Davidov’s skills and the rest if history.

Another win happened a few years later, when Davidov was tapped to upgrade Nas’ Queensbridge pendant, which became a nod to the ‘Illmatic’ rapper’s success, and is featured in the “Ice Cold” exhibition.

Gotta love the American dream when it manifests (not that MAGA sh*t).

