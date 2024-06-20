Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Campbell, the undisputed queen of the catwalk and “muva of moda,” arrived in style at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday, June 19.

She ascended at the British museum to celebrate the launch of her highly anticipated exhibition, “NAOMI: In Fashion.” The event marked a historic moment in the London-born supermodel’s career, solidifying her place on the runway and in the halls of fashion (and world) history.

We stan for a slay, serve, and significant moment. Muva Naomi deserves all her fashion flowers.

So, let’s get into her looks of the celebratory night.

Naomi Campbell Is A ‘Boss’ And A Vision In White

Naomi graced the event’s carpet, rocking a white maxi dress from Boss with a leg slit that went all the way up to her hip (because, of course, it did). The plunging halter neck showed off her long neck and iconic bone structure, and the whole look screamed “powerful goddess.”

Her accessories – white sunglasses and silver jewelry – completed her fit. Adding pure glam to her ensemble was her signature hairstyle: a buss-down middle part with sleek black tresses. Her hair’s inches were as long as a CVS receipt, and its flawless press was as crisp as ever.

See her arrival look – styled by Law Roach – below.

Naomi Campbell Lives Life – And Her 40-Plus-Year Career – Like Its Golden

Daring not to repeat an outfit on the momentous occasion, Naomi donned a second ensemble for her event’s after-party. She wore a mini golden dress that sparkled and shined as she twirled throughout the night.

Greeting guests at a members-only rooftop venue that the London Standard describes as “one of London’s most glamorous and exotic night spots,” Naomi wore a short dress covered in gold sequins. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a slightly ruched waist, and a flirty A-line skirt.

Naomi topped off the look with gold-rimmed aviators, gold closed-toe pumps, and a swooped bang hairstyle. The 54-year-old mother of two was definitely living her life like it’s golden.

Get Into It: Details On Naomi’s New Curated Couture Display

The night wasn’t just about Naomi’s flawless entrances, though. It was a celebration of her four-decade career. We’re talking about a woman who broke down barriers for Black models everywhere, redefined what it meant (and means) to be fierce on the runway, and continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

To that end, Naomi’s new exhibit is a fashion lover’s historical playground featuring several outfits from the last four decades. Curated pieces include moments from legacy fashion designers such as Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, and Valentino, as well as creations by prominent cultural African designers like Kenneth Ize and Thebe Magugu.

Among the highlights is the sparkling Dolce & Gabbana dress Naomi Campbell wore while completing community service at a New York garbage depot. (Naomi wore the notable outfit after she pleaded guilty to reckless assault for throwing a phone at her housekeeper.) Another significant piece in the project is the pair of blue platform shoes in which Naomi famously fell in while on the catwalk during Vivienne Westwood’s Autumn-Winter 1993 show.

These iconic items not only showcase her illustrious career but also provide a glimpse of the memorable and sometimes controversial moments that have marked her journey in the fashion world. Naomi’s real-life runway opens to the public on Saturday, June 22, and runs until April 2025.

