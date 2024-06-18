Listen Live
National

Biden Announces Undocumented Immigrants Citizenship Plan

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Marks The 12th Anniversary Of DACA At The White House

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.— President Biden is announcing a new plan providing a pathway to citizenship to about 500,000 undocumented spouses married to U.S. citizens.

Biden said he wants those immigrants to put their skills to work in America.

The program applies to immigrants who have been living in the country for at least a decade.

The Trump campaign calls the move “mass amnesty” and a power grab for votes.

The post Biden Announces Undocumented Immigrants Citizenship Plan appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Biden Announces Undocumented Immigrants Citizenship Plan  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley (updated 6/19)
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

10 items
Entertainment

Half? Iman Shumpert “Un-Gifting” Condo And Jewelry From Teyana Taylor In Ongoing Divorce Battle

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 51 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close