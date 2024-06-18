Biden Announces Undocumented Immigrants Citizenship Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C.— President Biden is announcing a new plan providing a pathway to citizenship to about 500,000 undocumented spouses married to U.S. citizens.
Biden said he wants those immigrants to put their skills to work in America.
The program applies to immigrants who have been living in the country for at least a decade.
The Trump campaign calls the move “mass amnesty” and a power grab for votes.
WIBC 93.1 FM
wibc.com
