Listen Live
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants

Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley (updated 6/19)
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

Entertainment

Black Excellence Shines at Songwriters Hall of Fame: SZA, Timbaland Honored

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 51 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close