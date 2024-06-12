Listen Live
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
NXT Battleground

Source: WWE / Getty

Well it looks like Sexyy Red was in a fighting mood prior to her WWE appearance this past weekend.

TMZ revealed that the St. Louis rapper got arrested early Saturday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to officials, Sexyy and her entourage got into a physical altercation with another group, which was all caught on tape.

In the footage, you see a few guys in a dogpile, swinging at each other. Moments later, Sexyy (in a red bonnet) is shown waving a stand around. Thankfully, she didn’t make any contact, and someone else jumped in to pull her away from the melee.

Related Stories

Eventually, cops arrived and arrested several individuals, including the “Get It Sexyy” MC. A few victims did go to the hospital for minor injuries, and the offenders got booked for assault.

For Sexyy’s role, she was arrested for disorderly conduct and released. She appeared to be in good spirits, hopping on social media to address the situation. She even offered to replace the cell phone of one of the individuals in the altercation.

Luckily for her, she was released just in time for her hosting gig on WWE’s NXT Battleground event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas the following Sunday. In case you want to see how that went, here are some highlights:

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley (updated 6/19)
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Civil Rights Activist Rev. James Lawson Jr. Dead at 95

Shop

The Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Type Of Dad In Your Live

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics 49 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close