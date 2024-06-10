Recreate Chloe Bailey’s Vibrant Yellow Cut-Out Swimsuit Look That Has The Internet Buzzing

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Thanks to Chole Bailey, we desperately need a neon yellow cut-out swimsuit that showcases our curves. The “Have Mercy” singer hopped on her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures in the brightly colored monokini, and we are in a trance.

Chloe Bailey’s choice of a bright yellow cut-out swimsuit is a testament to the fact that the color was made for Black women. The star’s vibrant monokini pops perfectly off her brown skin tone and celebrates all of her curves, giving her a sensual aura that can’t be denied.

Bailey posed in the one-piece swimsuit while eating a mango. The Atlanta native wore her locs in a high bun, little to no makeup, and orange floral earrings that added spunk to her already eye-catching beach attire. The caption under her spicy photo read, “Mangoes and watermelon are my favorite fruit .” Her hot post garnered over 200,000 likes in just one hour, with fans salivating over how alluring she looked. “THE BODY EAAAAAATSSSSSS ,” commented one fan. While another was determined to get the details on the swimwear. “Just tell me where the swimsuit is from and nobody gets hurt .”

Get Chloe Bailey’s Yellow Swimsuit Look

While the designer of Bailey’s stunning swimwear remains a mystery, we’ve curated two similar looks below. This way, you have the power to choose a style that best suits your taste and body type, empowering you to feel confident and in control of your swimwear choices.

This yellow monokini has a little more coverage in the front and back areas than Bailey’s swimsuit. It is equipped with side cut-outs and also ties at the neck and mid-back. It’s currently priced at $47.

If you prefer to show more skin like Bailey did in her one-piece look, the Fashion Nova swimsuit below may be more your speed. It’s neon yellow and features a large cut-out in the stomach area and a thong. It’s on sale for $14.99.

Happy shopping!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look

Recreate Chloe Bailey’s Vibrant Yellow Cut-Out Swimsuit Look That Has The Internet Buzzing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com