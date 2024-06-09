Listen Live
News

Governor Kathy Hochul Cancels NYC’s Proposed Congestion Pricing

Citing the fees could cause a negative impact to the local economy.

Published on June 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Congestion Pricing Plate Readers Installed In New York

Source: China News Service / Getty

Commuters in the Big Apple are breathing a sigh of relief. New York City’s proposed congestion pricing has been shelved by the state’s governor.

As reported by Raw Story, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has put the first ever congestion pricing on pause. Back in April, it was announced that New York City would impose additional tolls on automobiles that enter Manhattan at 61st Street or below with a $15 fee while trucks would face a fee ranging from $24 and $36 depending on size. As expected the plan was met with sharp criticism from residents, environmentalists and business owners who were not exempt.

The initiative was set to go into effect on Sunday, June 30, but Governor Kathy Hochul abruptly pulled the plug. The New York Times called the decision was a “stunning 11th-hour shift.” The politician released a statement detailing her decision. “After careful consideration I have come to the difficult decision that implementing the planned congestion pricing system risks too many unintended consequences,” she said “I have directed the MTA to indefinitely pause the program.”

Hochul would go and point out that the fees could possibly do more harm than good. “Let’s be real: A $15 charge may not seem like a lot to someone who has the means, but it can break the budget of a hard-working middle-class household.”

According to transit officials, close to 700,000 vehicles enter Manhattan everyday.

Governor Kathy Hochul Cancels NYC’s Proposed Congestion Pricing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Contest with Rickey Smiley | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-05-30
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

Style & Fashion

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Couture Fits Keep Getting Better And Better

Lifestyle

Yes, We’re the New Adults! Here’s 4 Hassle-Free Hosting Tips For Your Next BBQ

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics 48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close